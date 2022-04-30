Giants will be busy on third day of NFL Draft 2022

Giants will be busy on third day of NFL Draft 2022

by

Here’s what to expect from the Giants on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Giants in the first three rounds and their first five picks did not take a tight end and they definitely need one, given what they have on the roster.

They have six remaining picks Saturday in rounds 4-7 and there will be options to consider.

They also need to add players at inside linebacker and might want to bring in another running back. And how about the defensive line? If there are any big bodies worth a look in the later rounds, it makes sense.

