Giants Week 14 report card: Just awful

Grading the Giants’ 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Offense

It is a problem when Daniel Jones (18 of 27, 169 yards, 1 TD) drops back and is immediately swarmed. It sort of limits what a quarterback can do. The plan was to limit the snaps for Saquon Barkley (9-28 rushing, 2-20 receiving) because of his neck issue. The game got out of hand and Barkley took a seat in the second half. Jones was sacked four times and backup Tyrod Taylor was dropped three times. Taylor lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. LT Andrew Thomas was beaten cleanly by DE Josh Sweat for a first-quarter sack. Two plays later, RT Evan Neal was beaten by LB Haason Reddick for a sack. Neal had a rough game. Isaiah Hodgins (4-38, 1 TD) continues to show he belongs. Going 4 of 13 on thirddown conversions was not helpful.

Grade: D

Defense

The Eagles called off the dogs in the fourth quarter or else they would have dropped a 50-spot on the Giants. Jalen Hurts did what he pleased with his arm (21 of 31, 217 yards, 2 TDs) and with his legs (7-77). RB Miles Sanders (17-144, 2 TDs) feasted on what is officially a porous run defense. CB Fabian Moreau was called for two penalties in the first quarter and had trouble covering anyone wearing white and green. S Julian Love went for an interception on a deep ball to DeVonta Smith and ended up giving up a 41-yard TD. A.J. Brown simply ran past CB Nick McCloud and S Jason Pinnock was late getting over on a 31-yard TD pass play. The Eagles converted 6 of 11 on third down and amassed 27 first downs. A bright spot: OLB Azeez Ojulari had two sacks.

Grade: F

Brian Daboll reacts during the Giants’ loss to the Eagles. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Special Teams

Jamie Gillan’s first punt was a thing of beauty, 52 yards angled to the left sideline for a return of only 1 yard. His third punt was an embarrassment, as he dropped the ball and then made a desperation kick off the turf — an illegal kick, as it was. Just terrible. Elerson Smith used his long arms to block a punt late in the second quarter. The kickoff coverage unit in the second quarter allowed a 66-yard return from Giants-killer Boston Scott and gave up a 35-yard return to Scott in the third quarter. Not good. Gary Brightwell’s three kickoff returns averaged 19.3 yards — nothing special at all.

Grade: D

Coaching

Brian Daboll has some job ahead of him rallying his team after this mess. Rotating and then sitting Barkley was the correct call by Daboll. There are bigger games ahead. Daboll went for it on fourth-and-4 from the Giants’ 31 late in the third quarter, picked up the first down but an offensive pass interference penalty on Chris Myarick nullified the play. There did not seem to be any finely tuned plan from Mike Kafka to deal with the Eagles defensive front. Guess it is difficult to overcome bad blocking. Wink Martindale is finding it impossible to cover up all the deficiencies in the secondary.

Grade: D