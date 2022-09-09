Giants vs. Cubs prediction: San Francisco the pick

Commercial Content, 21+



The Giants visit the Cubs and I haven’t been this excited since doing the macarena poolside.

The Cubs’ Drew Smyly was removed in the third inning after the Cards scored seven times in his last start. And the Giants jumped Smyly for five runs over four back on July 30.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $5, Win $150 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Carlos Rodon goes for Frisco. Rodon blanked Philly for six innings in his latest, has lost once in his last seven starts and two-hit the Cubs back on July 31.

Play 10 units on the Giants.

Old-Timers’ Day in St. Louis. Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, battery mates well before Queen Elizabeth took over the throne, made their 324th start together, tying the record set by the Tigers’ Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan.

Betting on Baseball?

The Cards led early but the pesky Nats ruined the day, while making our day by winning 11-6. Alex Call homered and had five RBIs.

We picked Washington, arguably the worst team in baseball, on the right day.

Win takes us to +1,360 heiniemanushs.