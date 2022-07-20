Giants to wear throwback jerseys for two Legacy Games

If you believe that in order to play like a champion you first must look like a champion, the Giants might be in business this season.

They will wear replicas of the classic blue uniforms they wore from 1980-99 for two Legacy Games at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 2 vs. the Bears and Dec. 4 vs. the Commanders.

These throwback uniforms feature the navy blue helmet, white facemask, scarlet stripe and the underlined “GIANTS” wordmark that so many fans from that era remember fondly. The red and blue trim on the jerseys will include the exact colors of that era, as well — uniforms worn by Lawrence Taylor, Phil Simms and the rest of the roster that won the first two Super Bowls in franchise history.

The team brought back Taylor for a video announcing the Legacy Games and the return of the uniform style he wore; his No. 56 is retired by the franchise.

Inside the collar of the jersey will be the inscription, “Once a Giant, Always a Giant,” quoting late owner Wellington Mara.

“This era obviously still holds a special place in the hearts of Giants fans,” co-owner John Mara said on the team’s website. “Our teams during that time featured legendary players, some of the best in our franchise’s history. And these uniforms remind us of what was accomplished through those years. We are thrilled to wear that uniform again.”

The throwback uniforms will not be the only return to yesteryear, as MetLife Stadium for the two Legacy Games will be retrofitted with the Super Bowl XXI end zone design. The stadium wall wraps will also be refitted to match the 1980s and 1990s vibe at old Giants Stadium.

Daniel Jones wearing the Giants’ throwback jersey. Matt Swensen/New York Football Giants

“We’re going to try to take you back in time,” Giants chief commercial officer Pete Guelli said. “Everything that’s done around those games is going to be thematically tied to that history. So, when you walk in the building and you see the [throwback] end zones, you’ll remember them. When you walk in and you see the graphics on the walls, you’ll understand what we’re doing. When you hear the music that’s being played, the video graphics that go up, and you see how we integrate alumni and the merchandise that we tie in and the giveaway that we’re doing at the games, which is a retro pennant, all that stuff is connected to that part of our history. If you’re a longtime Giants fan and you have fond memories of that window and those two Super Bowls, you’re going to want to be here.”