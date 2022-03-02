Giants to cut Kyle Rudolph as salary shredding begins

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Rudolph said his goodbyes Wednesday, announcing on social media what was inevitable and what will soon become official: He will become one of the first salary-cap casualties as new general manager Joe Schoen pares the roster to get the Giants’ financial house in order.

This release will save the Giants $5 million on the salary cap.

Rudolph, the 32-year old tight end, was signed last year to a two-year contract worth $12 million. The former Giants front office believed the 10-year veteran had something left in the tank after a decade with the Vikings. Rudolph arrived with a foot issue that needed surgery and slowed his acclimation. He never gained any traction with his new team, playing in all 16 games (13 starts) but contributing only 26 receptions for 257 yards. He was supposed to be a major threat in the red zone — that is where 41 of his 48 career touchdowns came from with the Vikings. Rudolph managed to get only one touchdown for the Giants.

The Giants are cutting veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. Bill Kostroun

The Giants entered this month about $12 million over the cap. Schoen said he wants to clear $40 million in cap space. Rudolph is the first of what will be a parade of player departures.

“Sooner than later, we’ll start making the necessary moves to get under the salary cap and start planning for the 2022 season,” Schoen said on Tuesday.

“Sooner” became “now” for Rudolph, who posted a farewell message on his Twitter account:

“Fans thanks for taking me and my family in this past year! Certainly not the year any of us expected, but a year we will never forget.. We’re appreciative of the Mara and Tisch Families for giving us the opportunity to be a Giant,” Rudolph wrote.

“Thanks to everyone in the building who took in and helped this old guy who needed to relearn everything about a new organization.. Finally my teammates, in my 11 years in this league I’m not sure I’ve been around a closer group of guys!

“We may not have got the results we deserved, but that didn’t keep us from going to work together everyday!

“Looking forward to what’s next!!’’

The Giants are going to be in the tight end market. They only have one healthy tight end on their roster, Chris Myarick. Jake Hausmann was signed to a reserve/future contract. Three tight ends — Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo and Rysen John — are on the reserve/injured list.