Giants’ Thairo Estrada exits game after getting hit by pitch

SAN FRANCISCO — Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada left Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet in the fifth inning of San Francisco’s 5-4 win.

Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr., recalled earlier Saturday from Triple-A Iowa, hit Estrada with an 84 mph changeup, sending him to the ground immediately. Estrada was on his back and spoke to training staff, eventually getting helped to his feet and back to the clubhouse.

Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada remains on the ground after getting hit by a pitch in the helmet by the Cubs’ Mark Leiter. AP

Giants trainers help Thairo Estrada up after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch from the Cubs’ Mark Leiter. AP

“He’s still a little dizzy,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after the game. “Some pressure on his left side. So he’s having concussion-like symptoms. We haven’t yet taken that step to diagnose him with a concussion but good chance that’s where we’ll be and we’ll figure out what to do from a roster perspective in the next few hours or tomorrow morning.”

Jason Vosler pinch-ran for Estrada, who played for the Yankees in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and took over at shortstop. Leiter remained in the game for Chicago.

“We didn’t have any indication that he did lose consciousness, although his eyeballs weren’t great,” Kapler noted. “He was pretty stunned.”

Estrada, 26, is batting .262 with nine home runs and 41 RBI this season.