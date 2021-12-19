Giants’ Sterling Shepard done for season with Achilles tear

Sterling Shepard’s season ended in agony.

Is his Giants career — so full of torture — finished, too?

Shepard suffered a non-contact torn Achilles when he took one step off the line of scrimmage and crumbled to the ground Sunday late in the fourth quarter of a 21-6 loss to the Cowboys. He will miss the final three games, an MRI confirmed, after already missing seven others this season with separate injuries to his hamstring and quad.

“My prayers are with him,” said linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who tore his Achilles last October but was on the field for practices in May. “It’s a long process, but I know my guy has it in him. He’s going to come back stronger than ever.”

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a leg injury in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys on Dec. 19, 2021. Robert Sabo

That prediction might be true, but there’s no guarantee it will be with the Giants.

Shepard has two years remaining on his contract and is due to count for $12.4 million against the salary cap in 2022. If he is released — in favor of a wide-receiver depth chart topped by Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton — the cap-strapped Giants can save $4.5 million to spend on many other bigger positional needs. The cap savings are much more team-friendly if the Giants hold on to Shepard until 2023.

Shepard, 28, is the only player left on the roster from the nostalgia of a Giants playoff game. Since riding that high in his rookie season, he has been one of the accountable faces of a four-year slog (19-43 record) despite a soon-to-be 25 games missed due to various injuries. His availability to start next season is in jeopardy.

Complicating factors for Shepard’s future include determining the next general manager — if Dave Gettleman is out, as expected — and possibly Shepard’s willingness to restructure the four-year, $41 million extension he signed during Gettleman’s tenure. The Giants restructured Shepard’s contract in September, giving him more money up front and raising his 2022 cap charge.

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard is tended to by staff after suffering a leg injury in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys on Dec. 19, 2021. Robert Sabo

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard is carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys on Dec. 19, 2021. Robert Sabo

“I think everybody is a little torn up inside on that one,” said quarterback Jake Fromm, who was making his NFL debut on the drive when Shepard went down. “From what I’ve seen and what I’ve learned from him, he’s one of the hardest workers on the team. I just hate it for him. He’s really got a lot of life and a lot of leadership there on the offensive side, so we’re going to miss him.”

Shepard looked destined for a big season in training camp but finished with 36 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown.