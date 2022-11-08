Giants’ Sterling Shepard cozy with gal pal after Chanel Iman split

Odell Beckham Jr.’s star-studded 30th birthday party felt like “a movie” to Sterling Shepard and his new leading lady.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Giants wide receiver posted a collection of photos from his former teammate’s big night, which included a sweet moment with gal pal Shaniece Hairston.

“Perfect timing,” the 29-year-old Shepard posted, along with a black heart emoji.

Shaniece Hairston and Sterling Shepard

Shaniece Hairston posted a separated photo with Sterling Shepard on her Instagram Story.



Hairston, a wellness and yoga enthusiast, shared the same image on her Instagram page, where she called Shepard her “babe.”

Several of Shepard’s NFL pals quickly commented on his post, with Giants alum Victor Cruz remarking, “There he is,” while quarterback Davis Webb dropped a white heart emoji.

Prior to his apparent romance with Hairston, Shepard married model Chanel Iman in March 2018 before filing for divorce in June 2021. The former second-round pick requested joint legal custody of the estranged couple’s two daughters, Cali Clay, 4, and Cassie Snow, 2.

Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman in February 2019. Getty Images

This past summer, Iman feuded with Shepard’s mom, Cheri, on Instagram over the fact that the former’s children had been spending time with the family of her new beau, Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Iman, 31, and Godchaux, 27, went public with their relationship in April.

Sterling Shepard catches a ball at Giants practice in August 2022. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Shepard, who is in his seventh year with the Giants, is currently sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

Beckham, a current free agent, visited Shepard at the Giants’ facility a short time after the injury, fueling speculation a Giants reunion could potentially be in the works. Beckham then named the Giants as one of four teams he’d consider signing with in an interview with Complex Sports that published on Sunday.