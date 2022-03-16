Giants signing tight end Ricky Seals-Jones

The Giants have themselves a tight end.

Ricky Seals-Jones is coming aboard, The Post’s Paul Schwartz confirmed, helping to fill the void left by Evan Engram’s free-agency departure and the cuts of Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith.

The 27-year-old posted 30 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns with Washington. He becomes the seasoned veteran of the Giants’ tight end room, which currently consists of Rysen John, Jake Hausmann and Chris Myarick.

Ricky Seals-Jones
Getty Images

Seals-Jones marks the fourth signing of the Giants’ offseason, all on the offensive side of the ball. This week, they have added guard Jon Feliciano and Mark Glowinki, as well as backup QB Tyrod Taylor.

The Giants were not expected to be big players in free agency this week as they deal with little wiggle room under the salary cap.

