Giants sign Rakeem Nunez-Roches in NFL free agency

Adding depth to the Giants defensive line was an immediate concern for general manager Joe Schoen.

That was clear as day when he said “not great” recently when asked how he evaluated his roster at that spot.

And so, the Giants on Monday agreeing to terms with Rakeem Nunez-Roches on a three-year deal comes as no surprise.

Just like that, the depth on the interior of the defensive line is upgraded.

Nunez-Roches, 29, is an eight-year veteran, playing in 102 games (38 starts) for the Chiefs and Buccaneers. He has 3.5 career sacks.

Clearly, he is a run-stopper and not a pass rusher and the Giants are fine with that, as their run defense in 2022 finished 27th in the NFL, allowing 144.2 yards per game.





The Giants are signing Rakeem Nunez-Roches to a three-year contract. REUTERS

The Giants are set on the interior of their defensive line with Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

They took a hit when Nick Williams hurt his biceps and was put on injured reserve at midseason.

Follow the Post’s NFL Free Agency live coverage

After that, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale struggled to find capable bodies to stop the run up front.

In 17 games (10 starts) in 2022, Nunez-Roches had 33 tackles and two sacks.





Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) adds critical depth to the Giants’ defensive line. AP

He won a Super Bowl with the Bucs during the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-2, 307-pound nose tackle has a reputation as a tough, hard-nosed, trash-talking defender.