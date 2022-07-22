Giants sign Gavin Heslop, release Korey Cunningham in roster tinkering

The Giants continue to tinker with their roster heading into training camp.

On Friday, they signed safety Gavin Heslop, a local product from Yonkers who played college ball on Long Island at Stony Brook. In the corresponding move, the contract of offensive tackle Korey Cunningham was terminated with a non-football injury.

Heslop, 24, was not drafted and spent the 2020 season on the Seahawks practice squad. He appeared in three games for the Seahawks in 2021, getting four snaps on defense and 30 on special teams. He closed out last season on injured reserve after breaking his tibia and fibula in a Dec. 12 game against the Texans.

Cunningham, 27, played in 12 games for the Giants last season, with no starts. He was originally a 2018 seventh-round draft pick of the Cardinals and made all six of his NFL starts as a rookie.

Gavin Heslop playing for the Seahawks on Nov. 29, 2021. AP

He was traded to the Patriots and signed last year by the Giants. The Giants signed veteran Matt Gono this offseason to fill the swing tackle role.