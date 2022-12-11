Giants shown how far they are from competing with NFL’s best

Perhaps the Eagles did the Giants a favor on Sunday.

The 48-22 beat-down at MetLife Stadium administered by the team with the top record in the NFL showed the Giants where they have to get and how far away they are from competing with the best the league has to offer.

“They’re a good team,” Daniel Jones said. “Philadelphia is a really good team and we could see we aren’t where we need to be yet. At the same time, we did some things well we can build off of. We got to come back to work and come back ready to go. I think no one is losing confidence, no one is pointing fingers or anything like that. I think we’re just getting back ready to work and looking forward for this huge opportunity for us against Washington.”

Rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said, “They had us outmanned and they made plays. You can’t take anything from them, they’re a great team.”

Daniel Jones reacts during the Giants’ loss to the Eagles. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

The last time Jalen Hurts played the Giants at MetLife Stadium, last season, he threw three interceptions and the Eagles lost 13-7. He clearly is a much-improved player from then to now.

“Every game is an opportunity to learn from,” Hurts said. “Every moment there are opportunities to see if you’ve grown, if you haven’t, to assess it and ultimately learn something and take away something from it.”

When the Giants and Eagles meet again, in the Jan. 8 regular-season finale, the Giants hope they will still be alive in the postseason chase. It is also a real possibility the Eagles (12-1) will have clinched everything they need by then and thus could rest several key players for that game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts scrambles in the first half. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

DL Ryder Anderson, elevated from the practice squad, picked up his first NFL sack when he dropped Hurts for a 4-yard loss late in the second quarter. … TE Daniel Bellinger was forced out with a ribs injury, returned and then could not finish the game. “He’s pretty sore,” coach Brian Daboll said. … LB Micah McFadden (ankle/neck) left in the third quarter.

This was the 19th time in the past 25 games in this series that the Eagles beat the Giants.

DB Zyon Gilbert had a fourth-quarter sack of Hurts. … Of course Boston Scott reached the end zone in this game. He scored on a 3-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Scott has nine touchdowns in seven career games against the Giants. He has seven touchdowns in the other 49 games in his career. … CB Rodarius Williams, who expressed frustration about being in uniform but not playing last week, was a healthy scratch. … DL Leonard Williams (neck) was inactive.

Hero

Jalen Hurts completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Both touchdown strikes were gut-punches, on a fourth-and-7 to DeVonta Smith and on the first play after a special teams fail to A.J. Brown.

Zero

The Giants’ offensive line allowed two sacks on the opening possession and it set the tone for a whooping up front. With four season-opening starters in place, the line allowed seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits, and only opened holes for 3.1 yards per carry from Saquon Barkley.

Unsung hero

After the two times that the Giants showed a pulse — touchdowns to cut their deficit to 21-7 and 27-14 — longtime nemesis Boston Scott ripped off long returns on the ensuing kickoff (66 and 35 yards) to regain momentum.

Key stat

48: Points scored by Eagles, the second-most they have totaled in 181 meetings and the most by a Giants opponent since 2017 (51 by Rams).

Quote

“Sometimes you just get your ass beat.”

— Giants safety Julian Love