Giants seven-round NFL Mock Draft: Prioritizing receiver, corner

Wide receiver and cornerback.

Cornerback and wide receiver.

Whichever order you prefer, it is hard to argue these are the two areas the Giants need to upgrade sooner, rather than later, in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale could be even bolder with his blitz packages if he knew the back end was better fortified.

Offensive play-caller Mike Kafka could be even more creative if at his disposal were enhanced weapons for Daniel Jones.

How about giving two of Brian Daboll’s top assistants more talent in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft?

For Mock Draft 3.0, we went back to the Pro Football Network simulator and rejected all trade proposals.

The envelopes, please:

Round 1, No. 25 overall: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Previous picks: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College; Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Here is a big, athletic and fast weapon for Daniel Jones to target.

Johnston in his three-year college career averaged 18.9 yards on his 115 receptions — he is a big-time vertical threat at 6-3 and 208 pounds.





Quentin Johnston would give Daniel Jones a Giants weapon. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

His hands are not great and he does not come down with the ball on contested catches as often as you would like, but there is plenty to work with in this height, weight and speed.

Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Sterling Shepard were re-signed and veterans Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder were added in free agency.

Brian Daboll wants to throw it more and Johnston should allow that to happen.

Round 2, No. 57 overall: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Previous picks: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota; Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Adoree’ Jackson returns as the No. 1 corner and after him … well, um, who?

Aaron Robinson? Cor’Dale Flott? Nick McCloud? Darnay Holmes? Newcomer Amani Oruwaiye?

Might as well hang the Help Wanted sign.

Do not call Phillips small at 5-foor-9 and 184 pounds.





Clark Phillips III starred for Utah Getty Images

He is not tall but he has an NFL-ready physique.

He is an extremely self-motivated person with outstanding anticipation — four of his nine interceptions were of the Pick Six variety. Should be able to challenge immediately for a role at nickel back.

Round 3, No. 89 overall: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Previous picks: Andre Carter, EDGE, Army; Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Battle can serve as a slot corner or box safety with his good size (6-1, 209).

Considered a dedicated film study guy and three of his six career interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

A need for help at safety was created when Julian Love signed with the Seahawks.

Battle can compete with Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton and former Dolphins and Commanders starter Bobby McCain for first-team reps.

Round 3, No. 128 overall: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Previous picks: Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia; Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

Let us remember, Saquon Barkley at this point is signed only through 2023.

Johnson fits Brian Daboll’s “smart, tough, dependable’’ requirement list.

Johnson as the backup for stud Bijan Robinson for the Longhorns got the tough yards.





Roschon Johnson during the NFL Scouting Combine Getty Images

He averaged 6.0 yards per carry in 2022 and had 23 career touchdown runs.

Power back at 6-foot and 219 pounds with only one fumble in college.

Graduated in 2022 with a degree in business administration.

Round 5, No. 160 overall, Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

Previous picks: Riley Moss, CB Iowa; Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

Heavy-handed is considered a positive trait for the big guys up front and the 6-4, 273-pound Wooden has a frame capable of adding muscle.

Quick first step led to 15 sacks the past three seasons and the Giants are not deep at this spot.

Round 5, No. 172 overall: Chandler Zavala, G, North Carolina State

Previous picks: Zacch Pickens, DL, Oklahoma State; Tyler Lacy, DE, South Carolina

Here’s the beef at 6-3 and 322 pounds.

Zavala is a powerful drive-blocker who was named first-team all-ACC in 2022 for his work at left guard.

If the Giants think he can give center a shot, all the better.

Round 6, No. 209 overall: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State

Previous picks: Brandon Kipper, G, Oregon State; Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

This is a 5-foot-11, 172-pound slot target with tremendous production (169 catches) the past two seasons, including 11 touchdowns in 2021.

This would be a fun selection for Brian Daboll’s creativity, as Moreno-Cropper can be used on jet sweeps and gadget-play passes.

He can also return kicks.

Round 7, No. 240 overall: Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas

Previous picks: Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati; DJ Dale, DT, Alabama





Bumper Pool on the Arkansas sidelines Getty Images

How are you gonna pass up a guy with such a great name? Off-ball ‘backer that finished as the school’s all-time tackle leader with 441.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Pool was a team captain but had a hip injury in November that required surgery.

Round 7, No. 243 overall: Marte Mapu, LB/S, Sacramento State

Previous picks: Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green; Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford

Too small for a linebacker, too big for a safety? We’ll see.

Mapu is versatile and tough, fills up the stat sheet and can play a variety of roles on special teams. Was the 2022 Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year.

Round 7, No. 254 overall: Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

Previous picks: Marte Mapu, LB/S, Sacramento State; Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers

Sure, the level of competition must be considered but Brooks, a two-time team captain, has good size (6-3, 303), a good first step and excellent production (17.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss) the past two seasons).