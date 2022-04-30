Giants select Marcus McKethan in fifth round

And then there were three offensive linemen.

General manager Joe Schoen went into his first NFL Draft with the Giants determined to give as much help as he possibly could to the offensive line. On Saturday, with his third fifth-round selection, Schoen added another big body, taking Marcus McKethan from North Carolina with the 173rd overall pick.

Marcus McKethan Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This is indeed a big body. McKethan is 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds. He started 25 games the past two seasons for the Tar Heels, all at right guard. His great size and length make him a powerful run blocker but that size also can be a liability as a pass protector facing athletic interior rushers.

In the first round, the Giants used the No. 7 overall pick on Evan Neal from Alabama, expected to move in immediately as the starting right tackle. With the first of their two picks in the third round, the Giants added Josh Ezeudu, also from North Carolina.

There will be plenty of competition for roster spots along the offensive line this summer. McKethan will compete with veteran newcomers Max Garcia and Jamil Douglas and also with Ezeudu and returnees Ben Brederson and Wes Martin.