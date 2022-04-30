Giants select Darrian Beavers in Round 6

With their final pick in the NFL Draft, the Giants on Saturday added a linebacker with significant production in 2021 when they selected Darrian Beavers from Cincinnati in the sixth round, at overall pick No. 182.

Considered a strong run defender with the ability to range from sideline to sideline, Beavers accumulated 100 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks last season for the Bearcats. He is considered more adept at moving forward and blitzing than he is dropping back into coverage.

Darrian Beavers Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Beavers was the second linebacker the Giants selected on Day 3 of the draft. With the first of their three fifth-round picks, the Giants added Micah McFadden from Indiana. Beavers at 6-foot-4 and 237 pounds was a solid special teams contributor at Cincinnati and he will be looked on to fill those roles with the Giants.

Get the latest updates on every New York Giants pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, plus hometown analysis from the New York Post.

Beavers was the last of nine draft picks for the Giants in general manager Joe Schoen’s first crack at running a draft. Schoen has previously been the assistant general manager in Buffalo.