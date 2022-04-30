Giants select D.J. Davidson in Round 5

It is clear from the way new Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale put together his units with the Ravens that he requires a large body in the middle of his three-man defensive line to serve primarily as a run-stuffer. The Giants added a big body on Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, taking D.J. Davidson from Arizona State with pick No. 147.

D.J. Davidson Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 6-foot-3, 327-pound Davidson started three years in Tempe and is a two-gap defender who will do his best work against the run and will not offer much as a pass rusher. He had 57 tackles, including 6 1/2 tackles for loss, in 2021.

Get the latest updates on every New York Giants pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, plus hometown analysis from the New York Post.

The Giants signed one of Martindale’s former players in Baltimore, Justin Ellis, as a defensive tackle. The 334-pound Ellis, an eight-year veteran, is expected to start.

Austin Johnson, the starter in the middle for all 17 games last season, was not re-signed in free agency and was picked up by the Chargers. Depending on what Martindale wants to do up front, there is a chance Dexter Lawrence could move inside from defensive end on the three-man line to play nose tackle. The Giants have picked up Lawrence’s fifth-year option for 2023.