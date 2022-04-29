Giants select Cordale Flott in fourth round

The Giants chose versatile cornerback Cordale Flott with the No. 81-overall pick in this year’s draft.

Flott works as a slot cornerback and can also be utilized as a safety with his wide catch radius and speed. The LSU junior is light — 6-foot-2 but only 165 pounds — with a frame that he can easily fill out as he grows older.

Cordale Flott Getty Images

Despite the Giants having a stacked defensive line, which now includes the No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, they desperately need to improve their secondary. With a player like Flott, who can play at the nickel, corner and safety position, Big Blue may have picked up a cornerstone defender in the coming years.