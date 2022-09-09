Giants’ Saquon Barkley seems open to negotiating deal during season

If the Giants want to negotiate with Saquon Barkley during the final year of his contract, the phone line is open.

On the same day that agent-less quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens mutually agreed to shut down negotiations until after the season, the Giants’ most-accomplished offensive playmaker sounded receptive to talks beginning between the team and agent Kim Miale of Roc Nation Sports.

“That’s a great question,” Barkley said. “I really can’t answer that until it comes, to be completely honest. Right now, probably the way I would handle it is to focus on what I can focus on and let my agent take care of all that. I feel like I’ve got one of the best agents, if not the best agent, in the business, so I know if I do what I’ve got to do on the football field and God keeps me healthy, she’s going to take care of the rest.”

Saquon Barkley is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Barkley, 25, is playing for $7.2 million this season — the fourth-highest salary among NFL running backs — on the team-exercised fifth-year option added to his four-year, $31.1 million rookie contract. The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year and two-time 1,000-yard rusher was on track for an extension at the top of the positional market when first eligible until his third season (2020) was cut short by a torn ACL.

It wasn’t the right time for either side to open negotiations this offseason, with Barkley coming off a second injury-plagued season and career-low numbers, while the Giants overhauled their front office and coaching staff. But Barkley looked explosive and sounded like his old confident self in training camp, and the new offense is designed to feature his dual-threat capability, so all the ingredients are in place for a fast individual start.

“My mindset is to go out there Week 1 and be Saquon Barkley,” Barkley said. “Whatever the team and [coaches] need me to do, go execute — whether it’s catching the ball, whether it’s running, whether it’s pass protection.

“My biggest thing I want for this week — not only for myself, but for the team — is to continue to fall in love with the process and don’t get too overconcerned with the results. If we win by 40 or lose by 40, say I go for 200 yards or I go for 10 yards, there is going to be overreaction.”

If Barkley just hits the median of those numbers — 105 rushing yards — behind an offensive line with improved run-blocking, it will be an encouraging sign and his highest total in 16 games.

“I like the guy to be himself,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Barkley using doubters as motivation. “What motivates one player is different than what motivates another player. All I ask those guys to do is work hard, be a good teammate, learn the system — and he’s done all that.”

New York is home to the new gold standard of an athlete who reaped rewards for playing out a walk year: Yankees slugger Aaron Judge entered Friday having hit 55 home runs after turning down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer and tabling negotiations. Just as Judge was vocal before declining the deadline offer that he wanted to be a Yankee for life, Barkley has often said that he wants to stay put.

Saquon Barkley speaks to reporters on Friday. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

“Any time an athlete bets on himself and goes out there and performs at a high level, you love to see that,” Barkley said. “Whether it’s football, whether it’s baseball, whether it’s basketball, I want all athletes to get what they deserve.”

Unlike in MLB, NFL teams have a safety net against losing free agents. The Ravens could use the franchise tag on Jackson (about $45 million for quarterbacks) and the Giants could franchise tag Barkley (about $12.7 million for running backs) and pay for a one-year contract in 2023. Barkley and the Giants have avoided any holdouts or bad blood thus far, but running backs typically balk at the tag because of their shorter career spans.

The last Giants first-round draft pick to play more than five seasons for the team was Jason Pierre-Paul in 2010. Eight running backs are averaging at least $12 million per year over the life of their contracts.

“It’s not like I’m going to be back there like, ‘[Doubters] said this about me,’ ” Barkley said. “That’s not my mindset. When you are training in the offseason, you hear the noise. Now it’s blocking out the noise. You can’t get caught up in what people are saying about you — the positive and the negative things. My main focus is controlling what I can control and when plays are out there to be made, go make plays.”