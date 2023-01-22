Giants’ Saquon Barkley not concerned about being highest-paid

Saquon Barkley isn’t demanding to be the NFL’s highest-paid running back.

In his most revealing comments to date about his pending free agency, the face of the Giants implied Sunday that he is willing to give a little on his end to make sure that a multiyear extension gets finalized. The two sides briefly negotiated during the bye week but shut down talks until after the season because of a time crunch — not because the numbers were far apart, sources told The Post at the time.

“I’m not too concerned about resetting any markets or anything like that,” Barkley said on the heels of a season-ending loss. “I’m realistic. I know what I was on pace to do, but having two years filled with injuries (2019-20) and a season of not performing to the level I know I can perform (2021) doesn’t help. But I think I was able to show the caliber of player I am. That was my goal this year. I was able to accomplish that.”

Saquon Barkley speaks to the media on Jan. 22. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey’s $16 million per year is the highest annual average salary for a running back. The average of the top-five deals for running backs is $14.2 million per year — which seems like a sweet spot for compromise on a multiyear deal — and $23.5 million fully guaranteed.

The salary cap could increase by about 12 percent to a record-high of $220 million per team in 2023, which means agents will argue for contracts to be inflated accordingly. The Post’s Ian O’Connor previously reported that Barkley turned down a three-or four-year deal averaging about $12 million-$12.5 million despite his repeated wish to remain a Giant for life, per sources.

“I couldn’t imagine that being the last time in a Giants uniform,” Barkley said of the playoff loss to the Eagles. “But that’s the nature of the business. I can’t control any of that. I’ve been vocal about how I feel. I’m excited for the future, no matter what happens.”

Barkley, who ran for a career-high 1,312 yards and scored 10 touchdowns during the regular season, said he will talk with agent Kim Miale this week to discuss numbers.

“We would’ve loved to have got the deal done during the bye week,” Barkley said. “Obviously, it wasn’t able to get done. It’s fun to learn the business side of it and the numbers of it.”

Saquon Barkley is not concerned about resetting the running back market. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Giants’ leverage for lowering Barkley’s asking price is the threat of a franchise tag and a one-year, $10.1 million contract that rubs all running backs wrong because of their risk of injury. On the other hand, playing hardball with the team’s best playmaker could send the wrong message of commitment to a young locker room with many core pieces nearing first-time extension talks.

“He’s the best running back in the league,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “I think he proved that this year to everyone and showed what he’s capable of doing as a dynamic part of this offense. His health is obviously a big part of that, and he deserves everything that’s ahead of him.”