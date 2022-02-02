Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones winners of Brian Daboll hire

Sign up here to get Inside the Giants delivered to your inbox each Wednesday morning.

MOBILE, Ala. — The official title is head coach. It is not offensive problem solver or offensive guru or quarterback whisperer. Brian Daboll, for the first time in his life, is in charge of the whole megillah, and his success or failure with the Giants will come down to how much he wins, not how many points the team scores.

A new guy running the show affects everyone and everything. When the team practices. How the team practices. When the team leaves for road trips. What the dress code is on team flights. What color of shorts and socks they can wear on the field. When do they lift? When do they eat? When are the meetings? Does the team stay in a hotel the night before a home game? What is considered to be a violation of team rules, and when that happens, how much fine money is Daboll going to collect?

Daboll has to have answers to all of this and more. Much more. No one can be sure what his arrival will bring, other than change. Daboll became the 20th head coach in Giants history because co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and general manager Joe Schoen believe he can be the leader to lift the franchise out of the basement of the NFL. As Mara said Monday, the day Daboll was introduced, “We’re in last place. There’s no place to go but up.’’