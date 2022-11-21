Giants rookie Wan’Dale Robinson lost for season with torn ACL

The Giants’ problems at receiver just got worse.

Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday morning that rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

The second-round draft pick was in the midst of a breakout game against Detroit — pulling in nine catches for 100 yards. The Giants are severely lacking depth at the position and could bring back Odell Beckham.

Giants Wan’Dale Robinson (17) is out for the season with a torn ACL. Getty Images

Robinson, who starred at Kentucky, will finish his rookie season with 23 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown.