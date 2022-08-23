Giants rookie Tomon Fox’s family loved his preseason hit

A video circulating among Giants fans on Twitter showed two people identified as rookie linebacker Tomon Fox’s parents reacting in the stands to his big hit and forced fumble in the closing seconds against the Bengals. The overjoyed surprise looks and raw emotion is captivating.

“Boom!” the man said.

“That’s my baby!” the woman shouted.

Fox lined up pressed against the sideline in an unusual defensive formation designed to prevent the Bengals from getting out of bounds. He looked like he was shot out of a cannon as he popped the unsuspecting underneath receiver.

“It was a good hit,” Daboll said. “We want to make sure it’s clean. He led with his shoulder. It was good situational football.”