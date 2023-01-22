Giants’ returning defensive trio makes little impact in loss

PHILADELPHIA — The Big Three made no difference for the Giants.

All the optimism created by the trio of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, safety Xavier McKinney and defensive tackle Leonard Williams (all of whom missed time to injury) playing against the Eagles on Saturday for the first time in three meetings this season disappeared on Philadelphia’s first drive. Jackson and McKinney were no match for tight end Dallas Goedert as the Eagles marched down the field for a touchdown that set the tone for a 38-7 blowout at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I couldn’t tell you,” Jackson said when asked why the three stars didn’t make more of an impact. “They just executed better than we did. Simple as that. No other answer.”

A timeless issue for the Giants, the inability to cover athletic tight ends, reared its head late this season when the Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson totaled 24 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns in two meetings. The Giants survived the second game last week to advance in the playoffs, but the Eagles studied film and fed Goedert, who threw a nasty stiff arm into Jackson’s facemask for extra yards on one catch and then victimized McKinney.

Jackson couldn’t bottle up Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who ended up scoring a touchdown on Saturday. Charles Wenzelberg

McKinney slipped to the turf as Goedert ran a crossing route and barreled in for a 16-yard touchdown. Afterward, he sounded as if he wanted a penalty flag thrown for offensive pass interference.

“Sometimes you get beat — it happens — then I got picked on top of that,” McKinney said. “Just have to be more aware of formation. That’s all it is.”

And Williams? Playing through a neck injury that will get better only with rest, he was quiet, with just two tackles — not the taste to leave heading into an offseason in which his team-high salary cap charge will be $32.2 million, leaving him vulnerable to be cut if a restructured contract is not worked out.

Williams only made two tackles during Saturday’s blowout loss. Charles Wenzelberg

McKinney tried to rally the defense, calling everyone together on the bench and shooing away television microphones that were eavesdropping. He also fired off the edge and strip-sacked Jalen Hurts in the third quarter, but the loose ball that could’ve turned momentum in the Giants’ favor with enough time to believe that a 21-point comeback was possible instead bounced back to the Eagles.

“We needed to have more urgency,” McKinney said of his message. “We just seemed real slow. Energy wasn’t high enough. It wasn’t to our standard today. We all know that.”

The dangerous 1,000-yard receiver duo of A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith was held to nine catches for 83 yards and a touchdown in a respectable job by the secondary. Brown, however, carried a block on his former Titans teammate Jackson into the end zone to clear a path for Smith to score a touchdown on a bubble screen.

McKinney tried to be a spark for the Giants’ defense but ended up falling flat. Charles Wenzelberg

The bigger problem for the Giants was that the Eagles’ offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage. It’s easy to chalk up other mismatches within the game as a talent disparity, but harder to swallow that one-sided battle because of all the Giants have invested up front, especially in the trio of Williams and first-round draft picks Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Lawrence was a first-time All-Pro this season.

The Eagles rushed for 268 yards, eclipsing their total from the first time the teams met (253), which Williams acknowledged last week would be a formula for a loss.

“We got down early,” Jackson said, “and didn’t get the stops that we needed.”

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who did a great job maximizing talent this season, did not have his finest hour entering a scheduled head-coach interview Sunday with the Colts.