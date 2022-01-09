Giants report card: No plan of attack

Grading the Giants’ 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Offense

The less said about this abomination, the better. A total of 177 yards? C’mon now. Jake Fromm (15 of 31, 103 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs) telegraphed a third-quarter pass that turned into a pick-six for safety Bobby McCain. Got to feel good for Fromm that he was able to connect with Darius Slayton on a 22-yard TD in the third quarter. Got to feel bad for Fromm when he fumbled on a sack in the fourth quarter. After his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, Saquon Barkley (11-30) could not find any room to run. Did Kenny Golladay (3-22) give maximum effort on a third-quarter deep ball that fell through his arms? Did not look like it. OL Korey Cunningham failed to report in as eligible in the second quarter and then, the rest of the game, what fans there were in attendance cheered wildly whenever referee Adrian Hill announced “79 reporting in as eligible” Yeah, it was that bad.

Grade: F

Jake Fromm attempts a QB sneak from his own four yard line. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Defense

Plenty of good stuff, until a stop was needed and this unit was carved up on the ground on a 72-yard TD drive. Dexter Lawrence dropped Antonio Gibson for a 1-yard loss in the first quarter to limit the damage to a field goal. Xavier McKinney should have had his sixth interception of the season but he could not control the ball after getting hit by WR Terry McLaurin. McKinney later broke up a two-point conversion pass. Logan Ryan picked up his first sack of the season. Lorenzo Carter finished up his torrid stretch run with his fifth sack in five games. LB Jalen Smith deflected a Taylor Heinicke pass on third down to force a punt. Giving up only 16 points is not bad.

Grade: C

Special Teams

Stephen Parker had a big hit and tackle on the opening kickoff. Keion Crossen did even better in the second quarter, dropping DeAndre Carter in his tracks on Riley Dixon’s 50-yard punt. Dixon later hit a 56-yarder out of bounds, a real beauty. Alex Bachman had a 27-yard kickoff return. Cam Brown was called for a fair catch interference penalty.

Grade: B

Coaching

The record is the responsibility of the head coach and this all gets pinned on Joe Judge. The job of the coaching staff is to find a plan of attack that might work. There has been none of this on offense and an overhaul is needed. Offensive play-caller Freddie Kitchens calling back-to-back quarterback sneaks to avoid a safety late in the second quarter is all you need to know about the lack of confidence the coaching staff has with the personnel. Credit Patrick Graham for getting his defensive guys to continue to play hard, although there was a porous 72-yard scoring drive given up when the Giants pulled within 12-7.

Grade: F