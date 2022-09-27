Giants receiver has torn ACL

Sterling Shepard’s injury is as bad as the Giants feared.

The wide receiver has a torn ACL, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Tuesday, and the 29-year-old will miss the rest of the 2022 season. Shepard suffered the injury at the end of running a route late in the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. There was no contact on the play.

Sterling Shepard is carted off on Monday night against the Giants Corey Sipkin

Shepard, who’s in his seventh season with the Giants, had recovered from tearing his Achilles last season.

“He’s a tremendous person,” Daboll said of Shepard on Tuesday. “He worked so diligently to get back. I feel terrible for him.”

The injury is a blow to a Giants receiving corps that has seen $72 million signing Kenny Golladay and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney minimized under new coach Brian Daboll.