Giants re-signing Sterling Shepard ahead of NFL free agency

The Giants can’t quit Sterling Shepard.

The 30-year-old wide receiver played in only three games in 2022 but made such a positive impression on coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen that he is going to get another shot with the team that made him a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Shepard will be re-signed, The Post confirmed. ESPN was first to report Shepard’s return.

It will be a one-year, veteran minimum deal, a source told The Post. The veteran minimum salary is $1.16 million for a player with Shepard’s time in the league.

Shepard caught the first touchdown pass in Daboll’s debut, a 65-yard catch-and-run from Daniel Jones that helped spark a 21-20 season-opening win for the Giants against the Titans in Nashville.

In Week 3, though, Shepard tore his left anterior cruciate ligament late in a “Monday Night Football” loss to the Cowboys, ending his season.





The Giants are re-signing Sterling Shepard. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

It was the second straight lost season for Shepard.

Shepard played in only seven games in 2021 before he ruptured his left Achilles tendon in a Week 15 loss to the Cowboys.

Both injuries occurred at MetLife Stadium.

Despite this injury history, the Giants want to see if Shepard can make it back.

This is a case of valuing the leadership Shepard provides.

While he was hurt and rehabbing, Shepard this past season was a relentlessly upbeat presence, in the locker room, on the practice field and on the sideline during games.





Sterling Shepard tore his ACL against the Cowboys on Sept. 26, 2022. Getty Images

He is expected to be able to get on the field by training camp this summer.

After the season, Schoen did not hide what he thought about Shepard.

“I love Shep,” Schoen said. “Juice guy all the time. One of my favorites here. We’ll continue to monitor his rehab. He’s been a tremendous resource around here for us. We’ll continue to communicate with the training staff on where he is in his [rehab] and when he’ll be healthy enough to play. That’s something we may or may not entertain.”

The decision was made to bring Shepard back on a low-risk deal that will not put much of a dent on the salary cap.





Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) during Week 1 against the Titans. Getty Images

Shepard, in his first five seasons, caught 65, 59, 66, 57, and 66 passes, a consistent target, most effective working out of the slot.

If his body allows him to compete, Shepard will be a veteran leader for a position group that will include Isaiah Hodgins and several new players, with the release of Kenny Golladay to be made official on Wednesday.