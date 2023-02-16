Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins deal after breakout season

The Giants made the easiest decision of their offseason Thursday, when they re-signed Isaiah Hodgins at a great value.

Hodgins, 24, will return on a one-year minimum-salary contract after he made 42 catches for 459 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games last season, including the playoffs. Exclusive rights free agents (any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract) such as Hodgins are forbidden from negotiating with other teams as long as their current team offers the minimum ($825,000 in this case).





The Giants re-signed Isaiah Hodgins to a one-year deal. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post





Isaiah Hodgins makes a catch during the Giants’ wild-card round win over the Vikings on Jan. 15. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The Giants added Hodgins off waivers on Nov. 2 and he quickly jumped over Kenny Golladay to become a starter opposite Darius Slayton on the perimeter. In fact, Hodgins became quarterback Daniel Jones’ No. 1 target down the stretch.

Hodgins could become a restricted free agent next offseason, with the Giants holding the right to match any outside offers. The Giants previously signed two other exclusive rights free agents: tight end Lawrence Cager and guard Jack Anderson.