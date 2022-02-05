Giants raid Eagles to hire Brandon Brown as assistant GM

Good ideas and quality personnel can come from anywhere, even from one of your most despised rivals.

The Giants raiding the Eagles? Why not?

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen made his first major hire Saturday, selecting Brandon Brown to be the assistant general manager. Brown had been the Eagles’ director of player personnel and had recently interviewed for the Vikings’ general manager job.

The Eagles were supposed to be in a rebuilding mode this past season, but they finished 9-8 and made the playoffs. The Giants hope Brown carries some of that quick-turnaround prowess with him into his new role.

Brown, 33, is a Long Island native, from Glen Head. He has been with the Eagles for the past seven years, most recently overseeing the pro personnel department while doing crossover work on the college scouting side. He was a defensive back at Fordham and has a law degree from Barry University Law School in Orlando, Fla. He received his NFL start in 2012 as a pro personnel intern with the Jets.

Brandon Brown philadelphiaeagles.com

Kevin Abrams, who had been the Giants’ assistant general manager, volunteered to give up that title — one he had for 20 years — if Schoen wanted to add someone to that role. Schoen, since arriving, has been complimentary about Abrams’ expertise in several areas. Abrams, who handles the salary cap for the Giants, will remain with a new title: senior vice president of football operations and strategy.

“Kevin has been and will continue to be an invaluable resource for me and our staff,” Schoen said. “In his new role, Kevin will be assisting with the day-to-day football operation, administration and strategy of the organization moving forward.”

This past week, at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Schoen said he is eager to evaluate the Giants’ scouts he inherits as draft preparation heats up. Schoen will now have Brown at his side as he makes these evaluations.

After introducing Schoen as the new general manager, co-owner John Mara said, “I think you could see some additions to our staff at some point in time, that will be his call.’’

This hiring is what Mara meant when he vowed he and co-owner Steve Tisch will give Schoen all the resources he needs to turn the franchise around.