Giants’ radio play-by-play announcer Bob Papa, ‘some players’ escape Mall of America shooting

Giants radio play-by-play announcer Bob Papa and some Giants players escaped a Mall of America shooting on Friday night in Bloomington, Minn.

“Safely out of mall and back at hotel,” Papa tweeted at 10:27 p.m. Friday night. “Prayers to victim.”

A 19-year-old man was killed during the shooting, according to police, and the mall was locked down for more than an hour.

Security officers speak inside a store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., after reports of shots fired on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. AP

Emergency vehicles are seen outside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., after reports of shots being fired, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. AP

Pat Hanlon, the Giants’ executive vice president of communications, told The Associated Press that the team was staying at a hotel adjacent the mall and that he believes “some players” were inside the mall at the time of the shooting.

“Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” Hanlon told the AP on Friday night.

The Giants are in Minnesota for Saturday’s game against the Vikings.

The teen was shot “multiple times” as two groups of people got into a fight on the first floor of Nordstrom just before 8 p.m., Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges said.

The Vikings play host to the Giants in Minnesota on Saturday. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Between five and nine people were involved in the fight and one of them pulled out a gun and began shooting. The entire altercation lasted about 30 seconds, Hodges said. The two groups involved then ran out of a nearby door, Hodges said.

Police haven’t identified the victim.

Officers are reviewing security footage and are in the process of identifying suspects, Hodges said.

“I’m confident that we’re going to catch these people. And we’re going to lock them up,” Hodges said.