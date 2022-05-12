Giants play Titans in Week 1

It won’t be easy for the Giants to start the season with a win for the first time since 2016.

The Brian Daboll Era will begin with a visit to the Tennessee Titans, sources told The Post. The Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs last season before an upset loss to the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The Giants have been 0-2 or worse to start the last five seasons.

Season-ticket holders will get their first look at the Giants in the home opener against the Carolina Panthers later in September. In January 2020, the Giants targeted Matt Rhule as head coach before the Panthers made him a $62 million contract offer. The Giants pivoted to hire Joe Judge, who was fired after two seasons, and now Rhule enters his third season on the hot seat.

Daniel Jones and the Giants will open the 2022 NFL season against the Titans. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Giants beat the Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021, and the rematch should feature the top two offensive linemen drafted in 2022. The Giants picked pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5, allowing the Panthers to choose offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6, before coming away with right tackle Evan Neal with their second first-rounder at No. 7.