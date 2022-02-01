Giants play-caller up in the air under Brian Daboll

The skill most responsible for Brian Daboll becoming Giants head coach is one he might not even use on the job.

Daboll was one of the most-sought after ascending coordinators this offseason because he called plays for a Bills offense that ranked No. 3 in points and No. 5 in yards. But it’s no sure thing that he will call plays for the Giants in his new role.

Actually, it is Daboll’s boss’ preference that he doesn’t.

“I’m not going to rule that out if he is or isn’t right now,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said. “We don’t [yet] have an offensive coordinator. If for some reason he had to … Ideally, he doesn’t. I would prefer he manages the game. But we’re going to wait and see how that plays out.”

Co-owner John Mara wanted to get away from play-calling head coaches after firing Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur in 2017 and 2019, respectively. It brought Mara to CEO-style coach Joe Judge, who couldn’t find the right offensive coordinator (ironically, Daboll was his first choice) and then oversaw the worst offense in the NFL over the last two seasons. Now it’s back to the sharpest offensive minds available.

“Ideally, the offensive coordinator calls the plays,” Schoen said, “but I’m not going to say that’s set in stone because we’re going to let Brian make that decision.”

So, what will Daboll decide? It sounds as if he is willing to hand over his playbook to the right candidate, but not just to anyone.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Daboll said. “This hire will be important. We’ve done a lot of interviews for that spot. We’ll find the right guy, and we’ll work together. If he can call plays and we feel comfortable with that, I’m fine with that. We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to make sure we help our offense. I have to help our team the best I can.”

The Bills and Giants could be in a battle for Ken Dorsey, who was quarterbacks coach under Daboll. Dorsey received Josh Allen’s endorsement to be the next Bills’ play-caller — and that promotion seems like a springboard to head coach that would be hard to turn down — but he is very interested in joining the Giants, a league source told The Post. A decision is expected midweek.

Schoen is a first-time GM. Daboll is a first-time head coach. Could the Giants really hire a first-time offensive coordinator, too?

“If I’m an offensive coordinator and I can learn from Brian Daboll, I’d be really excited,” Schoen said, “but I think that’s what makes Brian so good — his ability to develop his coaches, young or old, if they’ve called plays or not.”

Daboll was quick to point out that both Super Bowl 56 head coaches — Sean McVay of the Rams and his protégé Zac Taylor of the Bengals — double as offensive play-caller on the sideline. Daboll called plays for the Bills from the press box but has done so from the sideline in the past.

Who calls plays might not be decided until after spring practices.

The Giants must interview at least two minority candidates for offensive coordinator under the NFL’s Rooney Rule. Daboll said he has conducted about 40 hours of Zoom interviews so far but declined to name any candidates.

Daboll reportedly will bring along Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to fill the same role with the Giants. His contract was up after three years in Buffalo.

“At some point, it’s everybody’s first,” Daboll said. “If you can put together a good staff that you trust, that allows you to do your job better. I found that out the last few years in Buffalo.”