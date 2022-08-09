Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson regrets role in massive brawl

Bobby Johnson accepted responsibility for his actions in Monday’s training camp scuffle, when the offensive line coach pushed linebacker Cam Brown, sparking a benches-clearing brawl.

Johnson said his actions “can’t happen.”

“It’s a regrettable incident that can’t and won’t happen again,” he said of his involvement in the dust-up that saw him push defensive lineman Cam Brown after he got into it with center Joe Feliciano.

New York Giants offensive line coordinator Bobby Johnson with Saquon Barkley AP

The fight broke out in a tense Monday practice and involved punches thrown from Brown and center Jon Feliciano. Both sidelines cleared as fans chanted “Let’s go Giants!” from the crowd.

Coach Brian Daboll didn’t say if he disciplined Johnson, but he made it clear it couldn’t happen again.

The Giants break into a fight at training camp Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Scenes of the Giants fight Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“That’s not what we’re looking for,” Daboll said.