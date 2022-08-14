Giants’ offensive line a mess with injuries

Asked for an assessment of the offensive line’s performance in the Giants’ preseason opener, left tackle Andrew Thomas could barely give a veneer of optimism.

“Not terrible,” he said, “but a lot of things we gotta clean up.”

That carried into Sunday’s practice in which, generously, the offensive line was something of a mess. Daniel Jones found himself under pressure regularly. Center Jon Feliciano didn’t make it through the whole practice, potentially adding to the Giants’ myriad of injury issues. Left guard Shane Lemieux is still out, and so was backup Josh Ezeudu, meaning Ben Bredeson had to play the position with the first team. Bredeson later moved to center, with Max Garcia playing left guard, when Feliciano left.

Jamil Douglas, left, Shane Lemieux, center, and Andrew Thomas run a drill at training camp. Corey Sipkin/New York Post

For Bredeson, who played eight games and started one last season, the ever-growing list of injuries provides something of an opportunity, though the Giants would rather it didn’t come like this.

“That’s part of playing on the offensive line is flexibility and our ability to get as one unit of five,” Bredeson told The Post following practice. “And we have to be able to plug and play with different guys. Just getting that, jelling back with everybody and it felt good today.”

Bredeson said the first-team reps have no bearing on his mindset or approach. His goal is the same: make an impact, help the team. This offensive line room, he said, gets along well — picking each other’s brains and making everybody better.

For a younger player like Bredeson, entering his third season in the league, that holds a particularly high value.

“Just kinda asking about different techniques,” he said. “What works for them in games against different styles of players. Especially, you get some guys in the room that have been in the league for eight years and played tons of games. So when you can pick those guys’ brains, it works a lot.”

From left, Shane Lemieux #66, Andrew Thomas #78, Roy Mbaeteka #61, and Ben Bredeson #68. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

That all sounds good in print, but doing it on the field will be a different matter entirely — and one that isn’t open to quite as much interpretation. With a current lack of clarity on whether Lemieux will play in Week 1, and the injuries elsewhere, it’s more than possible the Giants will need to depend on Bredeson early in the season.

“Feel very comfortable,” he said. “I think we have an incredible coaching staff, especially in our O-line room with Bobby [Johnson] and Tony [Sparano Jr.]. Feel like we all get along really well as a unit with the coaches. It’s just a cohesive group.”

Azeez Ojulari practiced Sunday after coming off the non-football injury list. Kadarius Toney could return late this week, but Daboll said that was unlikely.

Daboll declined to give a time frame on Lemieux’s toe injury. His backup Ezeudu is questionable for next week’s game against the Bengals.

The Giants waived cornerback Michael Jacquet and offensive lineman Josh Rivas. They also cut safety Jarrod Wilson.