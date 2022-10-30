Giants offense goes quiet in loss to Seahawks as win streak ends

SEATTLE — The Giants entered the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon in a loud, hostile environment very far from home, but also in an extremely familiar situation.
Down. Trailing. Embroiled in a taut, low-scoring affair. Hanging in with their defense. Needing more from their offense. Going down to the wire, again, with little margin for error.
Life treading a tightrope has worked out remarkably well for the Giants this season but no team can stay upright forever in such a precarious position without slipping up. The Giants pulled even at 13 but could not complete yet another comeback and fell to the Seahawks 27-13, ending their winning streak at four games.
Two colossal blunders by way of fumbles by punt returner Richie James helped doom the Giants, who head into their bye week at 6-2, a far better record than anyone could have imagined, yet showing warts that need to be addressed in the second half of the season.