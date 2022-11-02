Giants not committed to Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones just yet

It was not surprising at all to hear general manager Joe Schoen on Tuesday heap plenty of praise on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. After all, the Giants are 6-2 and the starting quarterback and top running back are putting together winning seasons.

It was also no surprise that Schoen did not get carried away with the gaudy record of his team and proclaim that he is committing to Jones and Barkley as Giants in 2023.

“Listen, there’s nine games left so it’s an ongoing evaluation for everybody on the roster, not just Saquon and Daniel,” Schoen said. “Obviously those are two important players to where we are right now. It’s a constant evaluation and we still have nine games left.”

It just so happens that Jones and Barkley do not have contracts for 2023. This is the final year of Jones’ rookie deal, as one of Schoen’s first decisions after getting the job was to decide that he would not pick up Jones’ fifth-year opinion. Barkley arrived one year before Jones and is playing this season on his fifth-year option.

Joe Schoen says he’s still evaluating everyone on the Giants’ roster. Bill Kostroun

Jones is not lighting up the scoreboard with his production — he has only six touchdown passes and his passer rating of 88.0 is not far above his career-high rating of 87.7 in 2019 or his 2021 rating of 84.8. Jones has thrown only two interceptions, though, and has proven to be a real threat with his legs with 363 rushing yards. He also has been at his best down the stretch of games, with four fourth-quarter comeback victories.

“Daniel’s done a good job,” Schoen said, “Key moments, fourth quarter when you’ve got to have it. I think he’s answered the bell in a lot of situations.”

Schoen then went on to say Jones was at the team facility at 7:30 Tuesday morning, even though the players are off for the bye week.

Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones are still playing for new Giants deals. AP Photo

“Didn’t surprise me a bit,” Schoen said. “He’s a gym rat, he’s always around. I think he’s done a good job leading the team this year.”

Asked if he has seen enough to determine he wants Jones back in 2023, Schoen reiterated that there are nine games remaining in this season.

“We’ll talk through it, what the market looks like,” Schoen said. “It’s gonna be an ongoing evaluation. We’ve had Daniel for eight games.”

Barkley has been splendid, finally healthy and rid of the knee and ankle issues that kept him off the field or ruined his past three seasons. Barkley has 779 rushing yards — second in the NFL to Nick Chubb (841), averaging 4.8 yards per carry and has five rushing touchdowns.

“Saquon’s a great kid, he’s tough, he’s obviously talented,” Schoen said, “Him being healthy this year your kinda seeing who he is and what he can do. Credit to the offensive line, he’s taken advantage of his opportunities with his God-given gifts too and helped us a lot.”