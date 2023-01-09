Giants’ Nick McCloud honors Damar Hamlin after ’emotional’ sack

PHILADELPHIA — Nick McCloud, a 24-year-old Giants cornerback, dropped Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts late in the second quarter Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. McCloud got to his feet and held up three fingers, in honor of his friend and former Bills teammate, Damar Hamlin, who wears jersey No. 3.

“It was just emotional,’’ McCloud said after the Giants’ 22-16 loss. “Even going out for the warm-up was just emotional. Because when I was in [Buffalo], me and him used to warm up together every day before practice. So from going out for the warm-up to getting the sack and making a play for the team, and knowing he was probably going to see the play, it was emotional all the way around.”

Hamlin, the 24-year old Bills safety, is recovering from a frightening medical ordeal. He went into cardiac arrest last week when he collapsed after a routine hit by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It was a life-threatening situation, and Hamlin is on the road to recovery.

Giants safety Jason Pinnock was a college teammate of Hamlin’s for four years at Pittsburgh and last week was too emotionally distraught to discuss Hamlin’s condition.

“Until I finally saw him, able to move around, and take calls and talk to people,’’ Pinnock said. “I wasn’t going to be relieved until I saw him.”

The Giants wore T-shirts honoring Hamlin emblazoned with “Love for Damar’’ with the No. 3.

“I FaceTimed with him from the locker room,’’ Pinnock said. “I sent him a picture of me in the shirt before the game, and he was happy to see that. Every chance I get to talk to him has been good.”

CB Adoree’ Jackson did not play and missed the last seven games of the season with a sprained knee. The hope is he can return for the playoff game in Minneapolis.

“We’re just taking it a day at a time,’’ Jackson said. “If I could give you an answer I would, but that’s just how the process has been going, you know what I mean?”

It was surprising to see WR Darius Slayton, a starter, on the field late in the fourth quarter. … Rookie Evan Neal started at right tackle. The only other starter to play on the offensive line was Nick Gates, who moved from his usual left guard spot to start at center in place of Jon Feliciano.

The Giants’ backups were down 16-0 at halftime and 19-0 in the third quarter before making a game of it against the Eagles’ starters. “I was proud of our guys, the way they competed,’’ coach Brian Daboll said. “Unfortunately, you come up short, you want to win every game. The results weren’t there but all the process and the preparation, like it’s been all year, has been good.’’

Of the seven inactive players for the Giants, all were starters. Four were healthy scratches: S Julian Love, RB Saquon Barkley, LT Andrew Thomas and DL Dexter Lawrence. Three were injured players: Jackson, DL Leonard Williams and OLB Azeez Ojulari.