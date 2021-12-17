Giants mocked for giving free soda for Fan Appreciation Day

The Giants have been mocked for their performance on the field this season, but now they are the subject of online ridicule for their “Fan Appreciation Day” promotion.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m, on Friday, Giants season ticket holders received an email from the franchise saying that they are entitled to one free soda during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

“As part of Fan Appreciation Day, Pepsi is excited to provide all Giants Season Ticket Members with a free medium-sized fountain soft drink at this Sunday’s game,” reads the email, which was obtained by The Post. “To redeem this offer, simply show the barcode below to any MetLife Stadium vendor to be scanned when making your Pepsi product beverage purchase.”

The email stipulates that the season ticket holders are limited to only one soda, and that the offer is only valid this Sunday. The specific email did not include any other gratitude for Giants’ die hard fans, or other entitlements or discounts besides the free soda.

The Giants say the soda promotion is not the only appreciative gesture they have in store for season ticket holders. The franchise told The Post that the soda promotion is one of “several” promotions around Sunday’s Cowboys game, and that others will be announced Saturday and Sunday.

Season ticket holders will be given one medium-sized soda as a Fan Appreciation Day gift on Sunday. Twitter

USA Today was first to report on the promotion.

Scott Wiener, 33, from Hoboken, told The Post he’s been a Giants season ticket holder for several years. Before that, he was buying season tickets from a third party.

“I thought it was comical as it’s almost a slap in the face to ticket holders spending tons of money each and every year to watch a losing team and just give a medium soft drink as a way to appreciate the fan base,” he said.

Dave Rothenberg, a Giants fan and sports talk radio host for ESPN New York, initially thought the email was satire.

“When I first saw the story I thought it was The Onion,” Rothenberg told The Post. “Once it seemed to be true I felt embarrassed yet again for the Giants’ decisions.”

“Personal Seat Licenses” for the Giants at MetLife Stadium cost between $1,000 and $20,000, and that is before you get into the prices of tickets themselves.

“I hope MetLife on Sunday is 99% Cowboys fans and [owner] John Mara has to drink all that soda himself,” tweeted Nick Kostos, a gambling personality for Audacy and WFAN and die hard Giants fan. “And also hope the Cowboys win by 50, but that goes without saying.”

Kostos has been hoping for weeks for the Giants to get decimated on the field to bring about wholesale organizational changes, from general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge on down.

“All sodas served at MetLife will be flat consistent with the Giants’ offense all season,” joked Garrett Schwartz, the head of strategy and analytics at the Gaming Society.

“The Giants are down bad,” tweeted Barstool Sports personality Marty Mush. “Couldn’t even swing a large soda.”

Matt Ehalt, an editor at Sports Illustrated, also mocked the idea that the promotion was for a medium rather than a large.

“I’m not sure what’s better about this,” Ehalt tweeted. “1. That the Giants are offering a free soda after 10 years of terrible, inept football. or 2. They aren’t even giving you a large! 10 years of terrible football is only worth a medium. Maybe they’ll announce a Gettleman extension too!”

One season ticket holder told The Post that the team sent season ticketholders a coupon for 30 percent off merchandise earlier this month.

The Giants are 4-9 this season, with a majority of the fan base having little to no faith in the organization to turn things around anytime soon. The team is 22-55 since 2017, hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2012 Super Bowl, and tallied only one winning season since 2012.