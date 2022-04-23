Giants may opt for punting competition in NFL Draft 2022

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Giants might do at each position. Today: specialists

When the previous Giants front office signed kicker Graham Gano in the summer of 2020, it did not feel like a sure thing. Gano was 33 years old and had missed the entire 2019 season with a fractured left femur. As it turns out, this is one of the few gifts the old regime left for the new regime to inherit.

Gano, in his two seasons with the Giants, has hit 60 of his 65 field goal attempts (92.3 percent) and is a long-distance weapon. He is 14-for-14 on kicks of 40-49 yards and 12-for-16 on kicks of 50-plus yards. He is also capable of changing up his kickoffs to suit the scheme and plan of attack each week.

Graham Gano prepares to kick off for the New York Giants. Getty Images

The decision was made by this new group to move on from punter Riley Dixon, who handled the job the past four seasons, but battled inconsistency in 2021. He landed on his feet, signing with the Super Bowl-champion Rams.

Jamie Gillan was signed after averaging 44.8 yards the past three seasons for the Browns. A former rugby player, he was born in Inverness, Scotland, and is known as the “Scottish Hammer.’’ Gano was also born in Scotland — what are the odds? Would the Giants, on Day 3, actually take a punter, such as Matt Araiza of San Diego State or Jordan Stout of Penn State? Unlikely, but they figure to bring in competition for Gillan.