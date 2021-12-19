Giants may be heading to another QB change to Jake Fromm

The Giants waited too long Sunday to go to third-string quarterback Jake Fromm and now must determine if there is any reason to turn back.

It took three interceptions, a failed fourth-down quarterback sneak and a 24.8 rating from Mike Glennon before head coach Joe Judge mercifully decided on anything else to find an offensive pulse late in the fourth quarter of a 21-6 loss to the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

In his first career action, Fromm responded by completing 6 of 12 passes for 82 yards and planting a seed that he should start next week against the Eagles if Daniel Jones remains sidelined (as expected) by a neck injury.

“We got to a point in the game where I wanted to see what Jake can do,” Judge said. “We weren’t doing enough to move the ball otherwise. That will obviously open up a conversation for what we are going to do this week. We’ll talk about it as a staff and make the best decision for the team.”

Glennon’s first interception was a tipped pass that set up a short-field touchdown. His second from near midfield was on the first play of the fourth quarter. And his last was a short-armed fling to Kenny Golladay in the end zone with the Giants still clinging to a sliver of hope of overcoming a 15-point deficit with eight minutes remaining — until Trevon Diggs’ 10th interception of the season.

Jake Fromm could find himself starting at quarterback for the Giants next week after Mike Glennon struggles again. Robert Sabo (2)

In between the first and second interceptions, the 6-foot-7 Glennon was stuffed on a fourth-and-inches run. That mistake plus the turnovers led to 18 points. Judge said he considered making a change after the Giants took over at the Cowboys’ 25-yard line, but opting not to led to the third interception.

“A couple of dumb decisions on my end just forcing the ball,” Glennon said before expanding on the third interception. “I got flushed out of the pocket, wasn’t able to get my body all the way around, trying to make a play. It wasn’t smart to do [against] the guy leading the league in interceptions.”

The Giants have scored one touchdown in 30 possessions with Glennon over the last three games, excluding the garbage-time fourth-quarter success after the Chargers built a 30-point lead last week. Top targets Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton combined for one catch for 9 yards on five targets through three quarters.

Playing against soft-shell coverage and a firing pass rush, Fromm moved the ball to the 9-yard line before a turnover on downs.

“Checked the box to complete a childhood dream and get to play in an NFL game,” Fromm said. “It was just fun to move the ball a little bit, try to complete and give us a chance to win at the end.”

A fifth-round draft pick in 2020, Fromm was idling as a fourth-stringer on the Bills practice squad until Nov. 30. His first game on an active roster — as Glennon’s backup — came five days later.

Judge sounded reluctant at the start of the week to play Fromm until he saw more positives in practice. This loss provided a boiling point, however.

“I was just trying to stay prepared throughout the whole game,” Fromm said. “For me, it’s just let’s go learn a game plan. Let’s go learn 100-200 plays a week and just go try to execute.”