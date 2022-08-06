Giants’ Marcus McKethan carted off field during scrimmage

Observations from Friday’s Giants training camp session.

Better safe than sorry

They called it a Blue-White scrimmage Friday night at MetLife Stadium but there was no live tackling allowed by the Giants’ first and second teams. That was a good move by first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Sometimes scrimmages can get overheated, with players overanxious to hit someone. Reducing the risk of injury was the way to go.

Daniel groans

The first pass Daniel Jones threw in the team period should have been turned into a pick-six by Adoree’ Jackson. It got only a bit better after that for Jones, as he had trouble locating open targets and was under too much pressure and was forced to tuck it and run too often.

Caught my eyes

On a third-and-8, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had rookie LB Kayvon Thibodeaux drop in coverage on a pass from Jones to rookie Wan’Dale Robinson for 28 yards. Have a feeling that will not be the norm this season.

Thibodeaux all summer has shown an explosive burst as a pass rusher and he drew several holding penalties — one on LT Andrew Thomas — in the scrimmage.

Medical report

Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan is carted off the field during the Giants’ Blue-White scrimmage. Robert Sabo

Rookie OL Marcus McKethan, a fifth-round pick from North Carolina, went down while pass blocking and had to be carted off the field.

It has been a rough go of it for new TE Ricky Seals-Jones, who missed a sixth straight practice.

WR David Sills V worked on the side, as did newly acquired DB Nate Meadors. CB Rodarius Williams and WR Robert Foster also did not practice. Adoree’ Jackson appeared to cramp up during an extended drive.