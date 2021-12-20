Giants make huge Daniel Jones decision

Daniel Jones is done for the season.

The Post confirmed that the Giants have shut down their starting quarterback as he deals with a neck injury suffered in the Week 12 win over the Eagles. Medical specialists have yet to clear Jones for contact.

Daniel Jones while inactive on the Giants’ sideline Getty Images

In Jones’ absence, Mike Glennon has started in three straight Giants defeats. Jake Fromm replaced Glennon late in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and is likely to be the starter next week.