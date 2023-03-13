Giants losing Nick Gates to Commanders

Nick Gates will forever be remembered around the Giants as a tough guy who came back from a devastating leg injury.

His time with the Giants came to an end on Monday, though, as the versatile offensive lineman agreed to a three-year deal with the rival Commanders for a maximum value of $18 million and $8 million in guaranteed, per NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Gates stays in the NFC East and goes to a team that he has a history with — and not in a good way.





Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Jan. 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

He went down with a gruesome broken fibula and tibia against the Commanders early in the 2021 season, an injury that nearly ended his career.

Gates needed seven surgeries to get the leg in working order and he was able to return to the field midway through the 2022 season.

He started eight of the final nine games, mostly working at left guard in a rotation with Ben Bredeson, and was the starting left guard for both of the Giants’ playoff games.





Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates gets carted off of the field after an injury against the Washington Football Team during an NFL game at FedExField on Sept. 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Getty Images

Gates was voted in as one of the team captains in 2022 and earned the respect of Brian Daboll, the first-year head coach.

The Giants believe they have assembled depth on their offensive line but they do want to upgrade the interior of the line.

Jon Feliciano, who started 15 games at center in his first year with the Giants after arriving from the Bills, is set to be an unrestricted free agent and the Giants have an interest in bringing him back.





Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates warms up against the Colts at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Getty Images

Gates has also been an NFL starter at center and could end up starting somewhere on the interior of the offensive line for the Commanders.

The Giants will likely turn to Bredeson or Joshua Exeudu, a rookie third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as an option at left guard.

They liked what they saw from Ezeudu before he landed on injured reserve with a neck issue.