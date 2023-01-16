Giants locker room goes crazy after knocking off Vikings

The Giants celebrated their “take over” of the No. 3 seeded Vikings on Sunday.

Documented by receiver Isaiah Hodgins on Instagram, the Giants celebrated in their locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium after a 31-24 wild-card weekend win over the Vikings in the NFC playoffs.

Hodgins, along with Saquon Barkley and numerous other players, recited the lyrics to Bankroll Fresh’s “Take Over Your Trap” while partying it up.

An oversized hat with “HIM” emblazoned on it was also passed around. The cap eventually ended up on Kayvon Thibodeaux’s head, who did a dance with it on.

Big Blue will play the No. 1 Eagles next weekend in the NFC’s divisional round.