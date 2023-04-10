Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux surprises his mom with new house

Kayvon Thibodeaux blindsided his mother — in a good way.

On social media Monday, the second-year defensive end for the Giants revealed he surprised his mom, Shawnta Loice, with a new home in the Los Angeles area.

“I can’t believe it, still sometimes, it’s a blessing,” Loice said in the video. “To be able to see him living out his dreams. Really? He bought his mom a house. That’s crazy! You’re gonna see me cry!”

Thibodeaux, 22, explained that these moments are why he pushes and risks his body so hard for football.

“You do all this, you work so hard, you put everything on the line every day just so that your family can be happy,” Thibodeaux said in the video.

He said that it has been a number of years since his family had a place to gather for big events.

“I was talking because, you know, when I was in high school, I had to live with another family, and after that I went to college,” Thibodeaux said.





Kayvon Thibodeaux’s mother, Shawnta Loice, tears up at receiving new home from her son. Twitter / Kayvon Thibodeaux

“So, for five years of my life, I never had dinner with my mom. We never sat at the table as a family. We never had a place for all the family to get together for Christmas or the holidays when the time came. So now, just being able to provide that is a blessing. I guess I just want this video to be an inspiration.”

The Giants selected Thibodeaux fifth overall in last year’s draft out of Oregon.

His rookie deal with the Giants was for four years and a total of $31.3 million.





Kayvon Thibodeaux surprised his mother with a new home in the Los Angeles area in an emotional video on social media. Twitter / Kayvon Thibodeaux





Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrates the Giants’ playoff win. USA TODAY Sports

He started 14 games for Big Blue, and had 49 combined tackles with four sacks, two force fumbles and two fumble recoveries as the Giants made a surprise run to the divisional round of the playoffs in his rookie season.