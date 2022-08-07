Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux has buried worries about focus

All the predraft talk about whether his “brand” was more important than it should be for Kayvon Thibodeaux is gone with the wind.

Which happens to be a good way to describe Thibodeaux off the edge at Giants training camp.

No. 5 has been virtually unblockable, flashing the otherworldly gifts that made him the fifth pick of the NFL draft.

General manager Joe Schoen and the Giants did their due diligence on Thibodeaux, and so far so good … very good.

His brand is rushing the passer.

His brand is turning the corner.

His brand is bringing the heat.

His brand is disruption.

His brand is New York Football Giants.

He walked slowly out of the Quest Diagnostics Center following another sweltering practice. I was advised that he had time for only two questions. He has to lift.

“Get to the good ones,” Thibodeaux said pleasantly.

He has been readily embraced by teammates who find him personable and likeable. His rookie rendition of The Notorius B.I.G.’s “Juicy” was applauded. His well-documented big personality has not in any way rocked the boat.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has quickly impressed his Giants teammates. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

I asked him to explain why he has been virtually unblockable in this camp, and he began by praising defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

“Wink is doing a great job of putting me in different spots, putting me in different positions to show my talent,” Thibodeaux said, “and then just keep working.”

Bill Parcells would have salivated over Thibodeaux, a 6-foot-5, 258-pound outside linebacker who is slighter bigger than Lawrence Taylor was as a rookie. There’s only one LT, of course. But Giants fans can only dream of a KT playing like a crazed dog and having fun.

All eyes will be on Kayvon Thibodeaux on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass., when his first preseason sack could come against Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

“I’m excited. I know there’s gonna be a lot to show, and I know I just gotta keep sharpening my tools and make sure that I’m ready when the time comes,” Thibodeaux said.

If he feels any pressure to live up to the great expectations, he sure is doing a good job of hiding it.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, right, participates in drills at Giants training camp. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“Pressure comes when you’re not prepared,” Thibodeaux said, “so me I’m just trying to be prepared every day, just come out and leave it all out there.”

Center Jon Feliciano is an eight-year veteran. He has seen his fair share of predators.

“He can really bend the edge and stay at top speed, which is really hard to do,” Feliciano said. “When he’s making a move, it’s natural when you make a move that you kinda slow down a little bit. He’s able to do his best move in full speed, and that’s pretty hard to block.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux has quieted much of the skepticism about his off-field demeanor. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Feliciano, an ex-Raider and ex-Bill, was asked if Thibodeaux reminds him of anyone he has gone against or seen.

“That’s hard … he’s a different body type,” Feliciano said.

“He has a little bit of Khalil Mack in him as in he can hit his best moves low in full speed, which is really unique to do.”

I squeezed in a third question for Thibodeaux and asked him what message he would give to Giants fans right now about himself.

“That I’m gonna just work,” he said. “I might make some mistakes, and it might not be as pretty as they want it to be, but I’m gonna keep going and I’m gonna keep stacking my days.”

A little bit of Khalil Mack is plenty pretty. With the best yet to come.