Giants’ Kadarius Toney makes highlight-reel catch

Observations from Wednesday’s Giants training camp session.

Toney winner

Up went Kadarius Toney, leaping into the air to snare a lofted Daniel Jones throw to the right side of the end zone. Second-year CB Aaron Robinson had great coverage, but Toney won the play and made the catch with his superior athletic gifts. Toney’s teammates encircled him and celebrated with him after the grab, a sight Giants cans can get used to seeing.

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney makes a nifty catch during the first day of training camp. Corey Sipkin

Telegraph throw

Using Saquon Barkley as a weapon in the passing game is a great thing, unless targeting him becomes too obvious and the defense sits back and waits for the ball to come his way. Jones looked for Barkley on a shallow route near the end zone but cornerback Darnay Holmes looked as if he was running the route along with Barkley. The ball came out of Jones’ hand and Holmes was right there for an interception, anticipating the throw before it was made.

Caught my eye

Kayvon Thibodeaux is certainly active. The rookie outside linebacker penetrated on a pass rush and had the ball thrown over him for a completion to Barkley. On the very next play, Thibodeaux applied strong pressure and might have had a sack in a real game. Instead, Jones hit Barkley over the middle for a touchdown, as Thibodeaux pulled back, rather than hit Jones.

Medical report

As expected, WR Sterling Shepard, coming off surgery to repair a torn Achilles, was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list prior to camp. Shepard looked as if he were running with no difficulty off on the side. Coach Brian Daboll heaped praise on OL Nick Gates, who is also on PUP, for the way he has fought through his serious leg surgeries, but Gates is not ready to return to the field.