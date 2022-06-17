Giants’ Justin Hilliard suspended for violating NFL PED policy

New York Giants’ linebacker Justin Hilliard has been suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season.

The NFL released a statement on Friday announcing that the 25-year old had violated the league’s performance enhancing substance policy.

Hilliard can participate in all preseason practices and games but won’t be allowed to return to the Giants’ active roster until Sept. 19, following the team’s Week 2 game against Carolina.

Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard AP

Hilliard, who went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021 before signing as a free agent with San Francisco, spent most of last year on injured reserve with the Giants after the 49ers waived him last August. This spring, he spent time on the first-team defense while starting middle linebacker Blake Martinez recovers from a torn ACL.