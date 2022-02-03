Giants’ Joe Schoen adapting to power of new role

MOBILE, Ala. — As he sat and ate scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy — he said he could indulge a bit because he worked out in the morning — Giants general manager Joe Schoen was approached by an agent, who acknowledged Schoen’s promotion and then casually pointed out an NFL assistant coach at a nearby table, possibly making a connection.

Yeah, this is different for Joe Schoen.

He had attended 20 consecutive Senior Bowl practice weeks and the only time he did not make the trip was last year, when the Bills were in the AFC Championship game. Schoen is back, but amid the familiarity of the event is the very different realization that he is now, for the first time, someone others will gravitate to for jobs, advice and leads.

He is no longer a scout or a personnel director or an assistant general manager. He is the 42-year-old GM of the Giants and that means he is in a position of authority.

“It’s different because every year there’s always change this time of year, you see the new GMs, and to be in that position this year, definitely a lot more handshakes and congratulations, people without jobs with business cards approaching you,’’ Schoen said Wednesday.

Joe Schoen AP

The public relations around this college all-star event is that “The Draft Starts In Mobile’’ and evaluating draft-eligible players is a key component to the week. It is also something of a job fair, with scouts and assistant coaches milling about, catching up on who is going where, what positions are open, what spots are getting filled and by whom.

Schoen is now in greater demand and he understands his departure from Buffalo makes him someone who will be sought out. He rose through the NFL front office ranks as a scout, though, and he tried to stay true to that upbringing as he slipped in and out of Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama as discreetly as possible.

“I really tried to get down here to get back to what I really love to do, try to find players and build through the draft,’’ Schoen said, “It was really good to watch practice [Tuesday], get down on the field and get back to football.

“I had to find a corner, I had to strategically work my way through the field to find a corner where I could get work done. I’ll try to find a place in the stands. We have a suite in the stadium and I can sit up there.’’

Schoen said he did not bring his binoculars and “as I get older my eyes are getting bad, especially from distance.’’ So, he preferred to sit closer to the field to observe players who eventually will be graded by and, perhaps, drafted by the Giants.

“I’ll find a place in the stands where I can sit with some of our scouts,’’ Schoen said, “and kind of watch players and just talk shop as we’re watching practice.’’