Giants’ Jihad Ward recaps wild locker room celebrations after win

The Giants’ playoff-clinching celebrations didn’t stop at head coach Brian Daboll’s Gatorade bath.

Not long after the Giants demolished the Colts on Sunday, 38-10, punching their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2016, linebacker Jihad Ward took fans inside the locker room at MetLife Stadium, where he and his teammates — including quarterback Daniel Jones — let loose.

“I’m getting drunk,” the 28-year-old Ward said during an Instagram Live, which featured an appearance from Jones, 25.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams also made a cameo, exclaiming, “Let’s go baby, we in!”

The Giants (9-6-1) are now locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race and will open the postseason on the road against the No. 3 seed. It remains to be seen if the Giants will travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers (12-4) or if they’ll head back to Minnesota for a rematch against the Vikings (12-4), who defeated Big Blue 27-24 in a tight Christmas Eve showdown.

Jones had a dominant showing Sunday, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for two more before he received a curtain call in the fourth quarter, and was showered with love from the hometown crowd.

“I’m really appreciative, grateful,” Jones said postgame. “It beats the alternative, for sure. Really appreciative of the fans and their support of us.”

The Giants will wrap up the regular season next Sunday against the Eagles (13-3) in Philadelphia.