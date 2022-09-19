Giants, Jets, Mets, Yankees win on same day for first time since 2009

Start spreading the news.

For the first time since Sept. 27, 2009, the Giants, Jets, Mets and Yankees all won on the same day.

The Jets provided the most unlikely result of the four, stunning the Browns — aided by converting an onside kick — with a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback to win 31-30. The Jets improved to 1-1 after Robert Saleh’s feisty midweek remarks. The Giants continued their fast start under new head coach Brian Daboll and beat the Panthers 19-16, moving to 2-0 on the season.

Garrett Wilson celebrates during the Jets’ win over the Browns. USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley rushes during the Giants’ win over the Panthers. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Aaron Judge took another giant step closer to history, clubbing his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to bring him within just two of Roger Maris’ American League single-season record. The blasts helped the Yankees beat the Brewers 12-8 to improve to 88-58 on the season. The Mets salvaged Jacob deGrom’s 13-strikeout effort, using a late rally to beat the Pirates 7-3 and complete the sweep. They critically finished the day one game ahead of the Braves in the NL East.

In 2009, the Yankees and Andy Pettite beat the Red Sox 4-2, the Mets and Pat Misch shut out the Marlins 4-0, the Giants routed the Buccaneers 24-0 behind 226 rushing yards from Ahmad Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs and the Jets beat the Titans 24-17.

Aaron Judge, left, and Anthony Rizzo celebrate during the Yankees’ win over the Brewers. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Mets celebrate after their win over the Pirates. AP

The Giants play on “Monday Night Football” next week against the Cowboys, so the four teams will not have a chance to repeat.